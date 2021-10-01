Ergoteles LLC Invests $905,000 in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.43% of RGC Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $216,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGCO shares. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $187.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of -0.50.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

