Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 5,384 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $177.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

