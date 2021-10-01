Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

