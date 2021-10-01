Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $45.82 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

