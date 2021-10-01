Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

NCBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $74.18 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

