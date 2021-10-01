Equinor ASA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,173 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,440% compared to the typical daily volume of 336 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 122,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

