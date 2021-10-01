Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 609 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

