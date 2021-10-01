Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 72,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

