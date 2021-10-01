Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 58.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $380.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.11. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

