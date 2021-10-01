Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

TVTY stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

