Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $48.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

