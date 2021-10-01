Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $5,575,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,151 shares of company stock worth $74,325,926. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $585.30 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $671.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

