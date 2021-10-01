EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.94. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $570.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $606.19 and a 200 day moving average of $514.36. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

