Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,411 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after buying an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after buying an additional 1,625,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,805,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

