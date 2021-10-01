Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,609 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRET opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

