Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 54.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $145,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,369 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,912 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNET stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

