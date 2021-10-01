Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $434,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $407,973,000.

Shares of BBSC opened at $64.20 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68.

