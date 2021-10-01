Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Weibo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

WB opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

