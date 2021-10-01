Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $448,000 Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 53,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,586 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 153,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $56.33 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.