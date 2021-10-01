Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,781 Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $2,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of TGLS opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

