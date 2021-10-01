Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVC. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

EVC stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $606.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 37.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 99.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

