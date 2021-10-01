Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,707. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Capital International Investors raised its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

