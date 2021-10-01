Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 143-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.59 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.33.

DAVA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. 556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

