Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $150.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Endava by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.