Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CSFB set a C$55.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.18.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The company has a market cap of C$102.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.35. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$51.34.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

