Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Buys A$19,666.67 in Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane acquired 1,512,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,666.67 ($14,047.62).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Ruane purchased 2,487,179 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,871.79 ($17,765.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

