Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives $45.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMLAF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Empire stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Empire has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

