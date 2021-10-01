Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

