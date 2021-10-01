Emercoin Price Hits $0.0665 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $21,815.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,122,972 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

