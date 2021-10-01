Elitium (EUM) Achieves Market Cap of $101.84 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $101.84 million and approximately $674,574.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00007683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00116479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00200047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012002 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

