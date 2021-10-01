Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.89 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $23,573.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00351824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,024,450 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

