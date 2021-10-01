Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 19,102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,335,929,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 186,564,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,832,188. Ecosciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Ecosciences Company Profile

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. It offers tank-eze wastewater tablets, trap-eze grease trap tablets, and wash-eze car wash tablets. It also focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

