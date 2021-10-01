eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a positive rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in eBay by 19.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in eBay by 12.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

