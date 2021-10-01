Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.61. Eaton has a one year low of $98.99 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

