Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE ETN opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day moving average is $150.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

