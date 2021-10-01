Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.41.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

