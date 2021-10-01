Earl Henry Mckinnon Purchases 1,484 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,327.04.

TOU stock opened at C$44.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$46.18.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

TOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.46.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.