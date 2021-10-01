Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $153.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

NYSE EXP opened at $131.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.52. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,003.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

