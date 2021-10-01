Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $4.98 on Thursday, hitting $131.16. The stock had a trading volume of 481,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.52.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

