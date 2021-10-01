Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

