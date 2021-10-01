DZ Bank Initiates Coverage on SEA (NYSE:SE)

DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.
Shares of NYSE SE opened at $318.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $359.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
