DZ Bank Initiates Coverage on SEA (NYSE:SE)

DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $318.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $359.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

