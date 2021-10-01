DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.04

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 30.13 ($0.39). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 31.25 ($0.41), with a volume of 428,392 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on DX (Group) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £179.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.83.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

