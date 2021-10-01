DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 143,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

