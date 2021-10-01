DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

