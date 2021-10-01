DRW Securities LLC Purchases 3,610 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. 90,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,666,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

