DRW Securities LLC Invests $208,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,535.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,425,000 after acquiring an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,387,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV stock traded down $5.12 on Friday, reaching $283.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,217. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.