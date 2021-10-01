DRW Securities LLC Has $388,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Prologis by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

PLD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.64. 6,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

