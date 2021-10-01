DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,189 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Allstate by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in The Allstate by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.39. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.24.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.