DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWD. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

EWD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,464. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25.

