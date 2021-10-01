DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.95. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $152.02 and a one year high of $279.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.51 and its 200 day moving average is $254.04.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

